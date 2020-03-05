Jose Mourinho was full of praise for one Tottenham star, despite the surprise FA Cup exit to Norwich on Wednesday night.

Spurs crashed out on penalties after a 1-1 draw in north London, with Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes all missing in the shoot-out, while there were shocking scenes at the end of the game when Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan.

There were hardly any positives to take from the game, which almost certainly means that Mourinho and Spurs will end the season trophyless again, barring a Champions League miracle.

But despite the defeat, Mourinho admitted he was thrilled with the performance of midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The 19-year-old was starting his first game for Spurs since the League Cup defeat to Colchester United and played the full 120 minutes.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Football.London, Mourinho said of the youngster: “Phenomenal. Very, very good. Very, very good, solid performance.

“Even with the yellow card I kept him for two hours, first of all because Winks was in trouble, secondly because he was so solid, so mature, so confident that I was never afraid of a second yellow card coming.

“He was always in control of the game. We could see the difference also on the physical condition of him and the people who us (sic) playing all the time.”

