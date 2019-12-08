Mourinho pinpoints perfect back up option to keep Harry Kane fresh

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly found the perfect back-up striker to cover for Harry Kane.

A report in the Sunday Express claims that veteran Roma frontman Edin Dzeko is the player in question, with Mourinho said to have sent scouts to watch the 33-year-old in action.

Mourinho is said to be keen on allowing Kane time to rest to keep the England skipper fresh for the second half of the campaign but wants a more than capable replacement to fill in and keep up the club’s push for silverware and a top-four finish.

Dzeko fits that profile perfectly, having shown with Manchester City that he is a more than capable Premier League striker.

The Bosnian has scored eight times for the Serie A giants this season, with Roma currently sitting fourth in the table after a bright start to the new season.

Despite his experience and the fact that he has won titles in England and Germany, Mourinho wants the player watched ahead of the opening of the January window to see if the quality and fitness levels are still there for a player who will be 34 in March.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made initial contact with the agent of Juventus defender Merih Demiral over a possible deal in January, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Turin from Sassuolo in the summer, has struggled to make an impact under Maurizio Sarri having only played once in the Serie A to date, despite Georgio Chiellini only being fit for one game.

Recent reports have indicated that Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen on the Turkish international as they look to add defensive reinforcements in the winter window.

In fact, one claim reported that the Gunners – whose defence has come under serious scrutiny so far this season – are prepared to sacrifice Hector Bellerin in order to bring Demiral in.

However, according to Bleacher Report, Tottenham have now joined the race for the player having registered initial interest with his representatives. Read more…