Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning to raid Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil, according to reports.

Ozil has been linked with a move away from the club, with his contract coming to an end in 15 months time and his wage demands are understood to be above what the Gunners are willing to pay.

There has also been speculation over the future of Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, with only three Premier League goals scored over the last two seasons.

Goal claims that Mourinho is planning on strengthening his midfield and has been monitoring Ozil and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The United boss is thought to be a fan of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility and has previously attempted to buy him as part of the transfer that saw Petr Cech swap Chelsea for Arsenal.

Ozil played under Mourinho at Real Madrid is understood to be following the player’s situation closely with talks over a new contract still ongoing.

However, the report in Goal suggests that Ozil wouldn’t want to make the move up north from London to Manchester.