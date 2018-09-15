Manchester United are reported to be readying a €110m approach for Mauro Icardi, amid fresh reports Inter Milan could look to cash in on their star man.

The Argentinian forward has often been linked with moves elsewhere, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich both cited as potential suitors for the 25-year-old.

But any doubts over his future appeared to end when il Gazzetta dello Sport claimed earlier this week that the former Sampdoria man was in talks over a new deal that would see his pay elevated to around €4.5m per year.

However, Spanish sports daily AS now claims those talks appear to have hit a stumbling block – and a big-money move to Manchester United could now be on the cards in January.

The player has scored 107 goals in 183 matches for Inter and it’s suggested Jose Mourinho has urged the United board to meet the €110m exit fee that exists in his current contract.

And Inter would be powerless to prevent the player moving on if he wanted to make the move and United triggered his buyout clause.

News that Inter may be forced to sell Icardi too, follows on from claims earlier in the summer from the club’s youth sector chief, Roberto Samaden, who believes the club will listen to offers for their 25-year-old captain.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“If there will be offers for him I believe the club will need to think about them, it is the law of the market that counts but I think that Icardi is a player of Inter and he will remain at Inter.”

Despite finishing the season as joint-top scorer in Serie A with 29 goals, Icardi missed out on a spot in Argentina’s World Cup squad, as Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain were picked ahead of him.

The player, however, did return to international duty with new manager Lionel Scaloni recalling him for the recent matches against Colombia and Guatemala.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.