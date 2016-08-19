Mourinho talks up Pogba as he hails Man Utd’s ‘collective effort’

Jose Mourinho praised a ‘collective effort’ as he saw his Manchester United team run out 2-0 winners against Southampton at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s brace either side of half-time, with one coming from the penalty shot, made sure of three wins in three competitive matches for the Red Devils this season.

“I’m very happy. I know we cannot play 90 minutes the way we want to” Mourinho told MUTV.

“It’s impossible to have that consistency for 90 minutes. In many moments, for long periods in the game, we played offensively like we want to play and were very solid defensively with 10 players defending and not 6, 7 or 8. It was a collective effort so I’m pleased for the boys.”

The Portuguese boss was also please with the debut of world-record signing Paul Pogba, praising his energy throughout the game.

“He could play extra-time! He was phenomenal and surrounded by organisation, by vision for the game. Marouane Fellaini was so good. The way the wingers were closing spaces inside.

“I’m so happy with the organisation of the team. Everything that was individual was superb and the things related to the team he [Pogba] tried very hard to do. When I was thinking he was losing consistency and possession, was when I brought Ander Herrera on to close the defensive door.”

Despite scoring a pair on the night, Mourinho insisted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t have to score to make an impact on the team.

“If he doesn’t score, the contribution will be there because he can’t score every week. The way he holds the ball, the way he’s a target man and gives stability to the team, I think he was very good again.”

“Luke [Shaw] and Antonio [Valencia] were offensive when they had to be and very good defensively. They always had very good support from our wingers to close down the opponents.”

“I felt completely at home. I know I’m not a very nice guy, not smiling or waving, but it’s not in my nature. Once I leave the changing room, I get into my game.”