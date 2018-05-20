Mourinho points accusing finger at Lukaku over cup final defeat

Romelu Lukaku’s decision not to start the FA Cup final against Chelsea ultimately cost Manchester United the chance of glory, Jose Mourinho has claimed.

The Belgium striker informed the United boss he was not fit enough to start at Wembley after missing the last three games of the Premier League season with an ankle injury.

And so it was Chelsea who edged to FA Cup final success, thanks to Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty, as Manchester United failed to truly trouble Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

Asked whether it was a difficult decision to leave the Belgian on the bench, Mourinho said: “It’s not difficult, it was his decision, it was his decision.

“I knew the opponent I was going to play against and I knew they have a compact low block with lots of physicality where they try to close everything.

“I knew that without a target man it would be difficult for us. I know at least [it would have helped having Marouane] Fellaini coming from the second line, attacking their defence with his physicality.

“I knew that would be difficult, but I wouldn’t expect that the game was exactly like it was because I think it was a bit too much.

“When a player tells you he’s not ready to play, not ready to start, then the question is, ‘How many minutes you think you can ?’ But how can I convince a player who is not ready? It’s nonsense.”

A disappointed Mourinho was also quick to suggest Chelsea did not deserve their FA Cup final success, despite him being quick to congratulate his former club and their players.

