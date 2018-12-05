Mourinho programme notes signal enough is enough

Jose Mourinho may well have signalled enough is enough with his under-performing stars after making a revealing statement in his programme notes.

United host Arsenal at Old Trafford tonight and after the weekend’s drab 2-2 draw with Southampton the Portuguese boss made seven changes to the side that draw on the south coast.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were only on the bench, while £50million summer signing Fred was not even in the matchday squad as Mourinho signalled enough is enough.

His United programme notes read: “We have to make our weaknesses become our strengths with real determination, pride and desire to win the match. There isn’t space for people that are not ready to give it their all.”

Pogba and Lukaku drop to the bench, along with Marouane Fellaini, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Scott Tominay, while Ashley Young is banned.

Coming in are Diogo Dalot for his Premier League debut, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.