Mourinho provides injury update on Man Utd duo ahead of Wolves clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has delivered some important injury news ahead of their match against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Mourinho will be without Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford, who are both serving bans, with the latter also to miss the upcoming midweek Carabao Cup game against Derby.

Marcos Rojo is also set to miss the game against Wolves, however, the Portuguese did deliver some positive news regarding Ander Herrera.

“There are small things but nothing important. At this moment, Marcos Rojo is not training with the team, but Herrera is in the final phase of his recovery. Apart from them [and the suspended players], everyone is ready.

The two days in between [games] are hard, the boss admitted, when asked about the team’s hectic schedule.

When you have three days, it’s much easier and you have one day to work tactically.

When you have two days, it’s much, much, much more difficult because everything is about recovering from the match and then preparing for the next one. But the team is finding stability and confidence levels are important. We’re back at home after three away wins, and I think the atmosphere will be very positive for us. We know it’s going to be difficult but we are confident.

