Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has remained optimistic about his side’s top four hopes despite a widening gap.

The Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League table, with a seven-point gap between themselves and fourth-place Spurs after just 12 games.

United face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Mourinho sees the fixtures before the New Year as a big opportunity to claw back into top-four contention.

“I know. I know it’s a big gap but I also know until the end of December if I’m not wrong we have 8 Premier League matches to play, and 8 Premier League matches we are speaking about 24 points, 24 points for us to fight for the other ones in the top four to fight too but I believe we are going to be there,” he told reporters.

“Of course we need points, of course we need points, results, we need performances because we also like good performances in the top of points and good results so is up to us, we were playing well and getting good results until the one of the last period.

“Of course we lost the last match but I don’t consider at all a bad performance and two weeks with a small group of player, waiting for news, good news, bad news in national teams no time to work together but we were in a good moment, playing well, so why not stay the same, to improve and to get good results because of course need now to get points to jump into the position we are in the championships and next week with the Champions League we need points against Young Boys.”