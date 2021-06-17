Mourinho pulls masterstroke as Liverpool, Tottenham suffer transfer blow

Jose Mourinho’s pull as Roma boss looks like it is already paying off, with a Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona target set for talks to extend his stay in the Italian capital.

Goalscoring midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has been targeted by the Premier League duo, as well as the Spanish giants, as a potential summer signing. However, the player is instead scheduled to meet with the Giallorossi to renew his current deal.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports the Italy international now wants to remain, having initially been looking to leave.

Pellegrini is expected to meet with sporting director Tiago Pinto next week, as Mourinho prepares to take charge in Rome.

The 24-year-old, who has played 152 competitive games for Roma, wants to follow in the footsteps of club legends Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

The report states that while Pellegrini was flattered by the interest him, he wants the opportunity to work under Mourinho.

The midfielder also looks set for a bumper pay rise, as well as having his deal extended.

Il Corriere dello Sport also claims that all parties are negotiating to exclude his €30million release clause. That has always concerned Roma when suitors have come calling.

The news will come as a blow to Liverpool, who had seen Pellegrini as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were showing interest following the appointment of former Juventus transfer supremo Fabio Paratici as the club’s new sporting director.

Liverpool urged to make striker move

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told why an Aston Villa favourite would be a “perfect” fit for their style, while the Reds’ new signing Ibrahima Konate has been assessed.

Liverpool fell back down to earth last season when an unprecedented injury crisis ravaged their season. Injuries were undoubtedly a huge factor in their struggles. But a collective loss of form from all attackers not named Mohamed Salah was another issue.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both struggled mightily. In Firmino’s case, his place in the team began to be questioned as his once all-action displays to help lead the press became increasingly infrequent.

Speaking to The Athletic, club legend Robbie Fowler has picked out who he believes would be a perfect addition at No 9.

“I like Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa,” said the man referred to as ‘God’ by the Anfield faithful.

“When you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect. He scores goals and his work rate is spot on. He looks like a Klopp player to me.

“Of course Villa wouldn’t want to lose him and he wouldn’t come cheap. But he’s done very well since arriving from Brentford.

“A lot of big clubs didn’t take a chance on him. But he’s made that leap from the Championship to the Premier League and has proved he belongs there.”

