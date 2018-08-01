Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho ready to sell Anthony Martial this summer as the club prepare to fine the forward £180,000, according to reports.

The United boss is unhappy with Martial after he failed to return to the club’s pre-season tour of the United States after they gave him permission to fly back for the birth of his second child.

Despite the baby arriving over a week ago, Martial has not been seen at Red Devils’ training since which has annoyed Mourinho.

The Daily Star claims that United will take action against him with a two-week fine, which will amount to around £180,000.

And the report continues by saying that Mourinho has also decided to ‘cash-in’ on the France international after their latest run-in.

The United boss thinks Martial is too mentally weak to play under him and he will look to raise £70million from his sale.

Mourinho then hopes to use the money to sign Ivan Perisic, who the club have been heavily linked with over the last 12 months.

United completed their pre-season tour with a 2-1 friendly victory over Real Madrid at the Hard Rock Stadium in which Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez scored.

“I didn’t learn anything,” said Mourinho. “I know what Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez are, I know the kids are very young and need time to grow up.

“I know that my players gave everything and in the last 15 minutes we were dead and they bring on Marco Asensio and Isco, and I thought we wouldn’t resist it.

“But the boys tried everything, gave everything and we always have to try to fight for the best result. “We tried, with the players we had available, to organise the best possible team to defend against them. We were just trying to survive and have the best possible results. “But, as I was saying to the players, some of my players will be in an amazing condition. Imagine Alexis Sanchez fresh, the way the man is running after playing four matches, 90 minutes. “I think he’s in a fantastic condition, so let’s look at it from a positive side and wait for Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones, which are going to be four important players for us. “They will not be prepared, but they will be back, and that’s the spirit we need, because I think our first two or three weeks in the Premier League – Leicester, Brighton, Tottenham – I think these two weeks are going to be really hard for us because we didn’t prepare for that and that’s what it is.”

