Mourinho puts deadline on Man Utd’s Perisic swoop – report

Manchester United have warned Inter Milan they will pull out of negotiations to sign Ivan Perisic if the deal isn’t finalised before the squad travel to the United States for their pre-season tour, according to reports in Italy.

United saw a £26.4million (€30m) bid for the Croatian winger rejected by Inter earlier this month, with the Serie A side valuing the player at nearer the €50million (£44million) mark.

And with Inter needing to raise €30million by June 30 to balance their books in conjunction with Financial Fair-Play, United believe Inter will be forced to accept their original offer simply by playing the waiting game.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Jose Mourinho has set United a deadline by which to complete the deal and wants the Croatian to have signed within the next three weeks in order to have the 28-year-old in his squad for the opening game of their pre-season tour against LA Galaxy on July 15.

United boss Jose Mourinho has targeted a centre half, a holding midfielder, a winger and at least one striker this summer, and with Victor Lindelof already in the bag, the club are growing in confidence that Perisic could soon follow.

His performances for the Nerazzurri last season were one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign but the player’s desire to return to playing Champions League football looks to have hastened his departure from the San Siro.

The club’s bid to sign the winger has been backed by former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who believes the Croatian would be a brilliant addition for Mourinho.

Meulensteen said “Perisic has good experience and pace and could come in and create things. He is comfortable on the ball, can beat a man and has a fantastic pass.

“It’s important that United have a man who can open up defences with one pass and he has that. He can offer them another level of a goal threat.”