Mourinho rates Man Utd’s chances of sealing Alexis Sanchez deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he is “relaxed” about the transfer saga surrounding Alexis Sanchez after Chelsea reportedly emerged as rivals for his signature.

Arsenal forward Sanchez seemed certain to join Manchester City this month but the Premier League leaders decided to end their interest on Monday because of the costs involved.

It is understood that two other clubs, thought to be Manchester United and Chelsea, are prepared to pay more than City – in terms of transfer fee, wages and other costs.

Mourinho refused to be drawn too much on the subject of the 29-year-old after his side’s 3-0 win over Stoke but when asked to rate his side’s chances, the United boss says there is “a chance” he could end up at Old Trafford.

When asked how confident he was of being able to bring Sanchez in this month, Mourinho said: “Not confident, but also not unconfident.

“Just relaxed, and with the feeling that he is an Arsenal player, with the feeling that he can stay there, but also with the feeling that he can move, and if he moves, I think we have a chance.

“I think most probably a player like him has other big clubs interested. Who knows?

“I think him, (Arsenal manager Arsene) Wenger, (Arsenal chief executive Ivan) Gazidis – I think they are the ones that know really what is going to happen.”

When questioned by the BBC on the player, Mourinho referred to Chelsea’s late interest in the player: “No news on Alexis Sanchez, he is an Arsenal player, if he stays it’s great for Arsenal, if he comes to us, great for us, if he goes to another club, great for them.”

When pushed further by Sky Sports whether United were in pole position to land Sanchez, Mourinho responded: “I’ve no idea. Today I was completely separate from all of that – I was just focused on my match and not worried about anything else.

“I’m not going to speak about hypothetical situations. Probably there are other clubs also interested and trying and I shouldn’t talk about a player who is an Arsenal player.”

