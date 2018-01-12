Mourinho reacts to talk of Man Utd move for ‘phenomenal’ Sanchez

Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out a move for Alexis Sanchez – describing the Arsenal star as a “phenomenal” player.

Manchester United have launched an audacious bid for Sanchez, in a bid to snatch the 29-year-old Chile forward from under the noses of rivals Manchester City.

However, reports on Friday claimed that City had decided to pull out of the race for the striker as they believed his £20million transfer fee did not warrant value for money – given that the player is out of contract and available on a free in the summer.

Mourinho tried to tread a diplomatic path around the subject at his press conference for Monday’s clash with Stoke, but said there are “some players in the football word” you have to try to sign if clubs have the chance.

“I don’t know if it’s ethical or correct to be speaking about players of other clubs,” said Mourinho.

“If somebody speaks about one of my players to say they are interested or not interested, I wouldn’t be very very happy.”

“Sanchez is an Arsenal player. I don’t know but, probably this weekend, he’s going to defend Arsenal colours, so I don’t think it’s correct to say things about Alexis Sanchez.

“At the general level what I can say is myself and the Manchester United board, the owners, we don’t believe a lot in the January market.

“We don’t believe in signing a player just to sign a player, just doing something – we don’t believe in that.

“What we believe really is there are some players in football world if you have the chance to sign them in January, March or July, you have to try, and that’s it.

“But in relation to Alexis Sanchez I don’t say a word.

“The only word I can say is that he’s a phenomenal player, apart from that Arsenal player, and I feel I shouldn’t say much more than this.”