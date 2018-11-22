Mario Mandzukic is reported to be inching closer towards a January move to Manchester United as Jose Mourinho looks to take the goalscoring burden off Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has lost his place in Mourinho’s attack in recent weeks and is one of a number of players struggling for fitness ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace.

And while Mourinho appears content to afford his No 9 some time out of the limelight, it seems the United manager is hoping to bring in cover and competition when the January transfer window opens.

According to il Bianconero, Juve are ready to cash in on veteran frontman Mandzukic and have set United an asking price of €30m for the Croatian.

Furthermore, Tuttosport report that the Italian champions have contacted United directly to offer them first refusal over both Mandzukic and full-back Alex Sandro, who have both over recent months been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

The paper, however, believes that while Mourinho will be keen to sign striker Mandzukic for the quoted €30m, United will reject the chance to sign Sandro. That’s because Mourinho’s interest in the Brazilian has been shelved due to Luke Shaw’s revival and the fact the United boss wants to prioritise other areas of his side.

However, the Brazilian is unlikely to be short of offers with Chelsea and PSG both reported to be tracking the left wing-back.

Reports on Thursday suggested Mourinho had been cleared to strengthen the squad in January – that despite of a £300m financial hit the club had suffered.

However, another player United won’t be buying, or at least bidding on, is a third Juventus star in Paulo Dybala.

Italian reports on Wednesday claimed United had asked the Italians what it would cost to sign the Argentinian, but were quickly dissuaded by their €150million valuation.

