Mourinho ready to axe Man Utd trio to seal £100m deal amid anger at board

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sacrifice three players to seal a defender deal after becoming enraged by the Manchester United board.

Napoli star Kalidou has earned a status as one of the world’s premium central defenders and while Napoli have stated they want to keep him, controversial president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested he could sell the player if the price is right.

A recent report claimed United had seen a £77million offer rejected for the player already, but a report in the Daily Mirror suggests Jose Mourinho could still be successful in his bid to lure the player to Old Trafford.

That message appears to have been ratified by Duncan Castles, who – speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast – suggested that progress has been made in their pursuit of the Senegalese star.

Now, The Telegraph are stating that Mourinho is fuming at the lack of preparation by the United board for the upcoming transfer window.

As a result, the Portuguese is reportedly willing to let go of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in order to help build funds and speed up his search for a new centre-back.

Meanwhile, the London Evening Standard state that Napoli will demand £100million for Koulibaly, who is the number one target to upgrade the Red Devils’ regard.

Their report goes on to claim that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward “has made it clear to Mourinho that the money is there to usurp the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk last January if the right candidate becomes available”.