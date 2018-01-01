Mourinho ready to make hasty decision over £86m Griezmann

Jose Mourinho has urged Manchester United to bring forward efforts to sign Antoine Griezmann to this month after fearing he could miss out on the €100million forward.

The France star has long been on United’s radar, with a deal to sign him being shelved last summer after Griezmann opted to stay loyal to Atletico Madrid in the wake of their transfer ban.

But with sanctions lifted at Atleti from January 1, Mourinho wants United to act fast and has renewed hope the La Liga giants could sell – particularly as they themselves have on Monday completed the capture of Diego Costa from Chelsea.

And according to the Daily Express, Mourinho wants United to trigger the attacker’s £86million release clause now – rather than wait until the summer.

The paper claims Mourinho wants the player to salvage their season after their title prospects were seriously damaged by successive draws against Leicester, Burnley and Southampton and their Carabao Cup hopes were extinguished by Championship side Bristol City.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Mourinho is doing all he can to persuade United’s money men to push through a deal for Griezmann now in the wake of injuries suffered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku.

In addition, with Barcelona also hovering and considering whether to move for Griezmann now or in the summer, Mourinho fears United will miss out on the player unless they act hastily.

