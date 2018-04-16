Mourinho could sacrifice De Gea in bid to land ‘dream’ signing

Manchester United are ‘desperate’ to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the summer transfer window, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Jose Mourinho is keen to sign an attacking midfielder in the summer and has set his sights on the Spaniard.

The 25-year-old has amassed a combined 15 goals and assists in all competitions this season for Real Madrid.

Isco penned fresh terms at Real in September, signing a deal until 2022 which includes a €700million (£614m) release clause.

Don Balon even go on to state that Mourinho is willing to offer David de Gea in a player-plus-cash deal, with the goalkeeper a long-time Real target.

The report goes on to state that Isco is seen as a replacement for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, with the France international facing an uncertain future.

Pogba was withdrawn before the hour mark as United were beaten by the Premier League’s bottom side West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

