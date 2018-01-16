Mourinho refuses to deny Mkhitaryan won’t be sold to Arsenal

Jose Mourinho refused to guarantee Henrikh Mkhitaryan would not be allowed to join Arsenal after he was left out of the Manchester United squad for the clash against Stoke.

The Armenian has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks and has been linked with a move to the Gunners as speculation gathers pace that Alexis Sanchez is set to move to Old Trafford.

And Mourinho went on to reveal that Mkhitaryan could be used as a makeweight in a potential agreement for Sanchez.

The Portuguese said: “I didn’t select him today because I wanted players fully focused.

“I understand that with so much talk and so much speculation, it is not easy for Mkhitaryan to play, to play at home, with this feeling that (it) can happen, maybe it doesn’t happen.

“So I prefer to protect him and protect the situation, and in the end of the transfer market, if he stays here, he is a very good player. Let’s see what is going to happen.”

Asked by Sky Sports before the match why Mkhitaryan had been left out, Mourinho continued: “I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision. It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United.

“No doubts about the future. I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s added pressure that a player doesn’t need, so I think it’s the best for him and for us, while the doubt is in the air, to protect him.”

