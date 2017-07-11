Mourinho ‘refuses to totally close door’ on Morata deal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could still swoop for Alvaro Morata this summer despite the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at the club, according to a report.

With Wayne Rooney moving to Everton for an undisclosed fee and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic having left the club at the end of his one-year deal, Mourinho finds his striker options down on last season.

That’s despite the £75million swoop for Lukaku from Everton, who was confirmed as a Manchester United player on Monday evening and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

And the Daily Star claim that Mourinho could yet raid Real Madrid for Morata.

Morata has emerged as a Chelsea target in the wake of Lukaku’s snub, with Conte determined to land the former Juventus star, though the Blues have also been linked with four other hitmen, according to Tuesday’s Paper Talk.

Morata scored 20 goals from 42 games last season and his ruthlessness in front of goal could fill the void left by Diego Costa’s expected return to Atletico Madrid.

However, United could deal them another transfer blow by landing Morata ahead of them, with the Red Devils already having seen two bids – the latest for €60million – rejected by Real, who are believed to be holding out for nearer the €80million mark.

And the Star claims Mourinho wants two world-class striker options signed this summer as he looks to replace Ibrahimovic and Rooney, who scored 36 goals between them last season.

There have been reports that United could still offer Ibrahimovic a new deal in January once he has recovered from a knee injury, but the paper says that even though the Swede is healing quickly, he will not be offered a new deal at Old Trafford.