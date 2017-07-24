Mourinho remains coy over Man Utd links with Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho has responded to rumours that Gareth Bale could be set for a Premier League return with Manchester United.

The Wales international has been linked with a possible move to Old Trafford, with some reports claiming Florentino Perez is not happy with how the transfer has worked out.

When asked about the reports linking him with a move back to England, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “There you go. I haven’t said anything [on the rumours].”

Bale was seen speaking to Romelu Lukaku after the game, which United won 2-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and the former Spurs star revealed what was said.

“I just wished him good luck – obviously he’s just signed there,” Bale added. “I just wished him luck for the season and hope he has a great season.

“He’s been playing long enough, he’s done very well in the Premier League and I’m sure he’ll do great for them.”

Bale himself appears firmly focused on securing yet more trophies with Real Madrid next season.

“Us as a team every season we go into every competition looking to win it and it’s no different again this year. We’ve also got the motivation to do that and we’ll be trying our hardest to win every competition we enter,” he continued.

“First game of pre-season – for us it’s about getting the cobwebs out, get started on getting game time and obviously we would’ve loved to have won but that’s the way it goes.”