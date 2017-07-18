Mourinho responds to Perisic talk as transfer details are ‘revealed’

Jose Mourinho claims he has “no idea” what is happening over Manchester United’s chase for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

United have been tipped to announce a deal for Perisic as early as Tuesday, with the Croatian set to become the third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Victor Lindelof from Benfica and Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Mourinho admitted last week he still wants two more signings and asked for an update on the transfer after the 2-1 friendly win at Real Salt Lake, Mourinho said as he left the press conference: “No idea. No idea my friend. No idea.”

Meanwhile, more details are emerging on the likely fee United will pay Inter for Perisic.

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph reports that United have settled on a £44million fee with the Serie A giants but are ‘scrambling to wrap up’ the deal before Inter fly out for their tour of China on Tuesday afternoon.

The £44m fee will be comprised of an initial £39.5m, with add-ons raising the figure further.

Inter, meanwhile, are close to signing Keita Balde from Lazio as Perisic’s replacement.

Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is another reported target for Mourinho, while it is understood United maintain an interest in Tottenham’s Eric Dier.