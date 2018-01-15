Mourinho responds to Mkhitaryan Arsenal links as Man Utd bench star

Jose Mourinho has explained his decision to leave Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of Manchester United’s squad to face Stoke City in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Armenian has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal as part of a deal to take Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford in a reported £35million transfer.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial – who is also understood to be attracting interest from the Gunners – is in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up to face the Potters.

Here is how the Reds line up for #MUNSTK… 🔴 pic.twitter.com/otGid7EQkS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018

Martial was also mooted to be a potential makeweight in any deal for Sanchez but today’s team suggests he is an integral part of Mourinho’s side going forward.

Mkhitaryan was passed fit and available for the match against Stoke and the news he doesn’t even make the substitutes bench will only fuel rumours that he could be heading to the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils recently returned from some warm-weather training in Dubai following their last outing against Derby County in the FA Cup third round, in which Mkhitaryan featured for the first 45 minutes.

And Mourinho explained to Sky Sports why he left out Mkhitaryan on Monday: “I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision. It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United.

“No doubts about the future. I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s added pressure that a player doesn’t need, so I think it’s the best for him and for us, while the doubt is in the air, to protect him.”

