Mourinho reveals details of Mkhitaryan injury

Jose Mourinho praised his Manchester United side for their ‘important team win’ over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute, bagging his first Premier League goal in the process.

Spurs had opportunities to score and applied plenty of late pressure, but that does not worry the United boss.

“It’s an important win against a very good team,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“We didn’t deserve to spend the last 10 or 15 minutes with our hearts in hands because we deserved the goal. At this moment 1-0 is magic because we needed the points.”I think everyone was feeling bad and that it could be more of the same. Again we had opportunities to score the goal, in the first half, in the second half. “And we don’t score, then we are always in risk because teams are good with good players and managers they try to change the game and have ammunition on the bench to that. Our heart was in our hands but the players gave us everything.”

A sigh of relief

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was stretchered off late on with an ankle injury, but the Portuguese boss was quick to play down the injury.Mourinho said: “We don’t think it’s a serious injury. We don’t think maybe Henrikh can play for a week. I was afraid it was serious but looks like it’s not. “Maximum a couple of weeks. It doesn’t look like something that is very dangerous or difficult. “He brings everything I want an attacker to play. Maybe one week out and it is better to be fresh for Boxing Day.” Mourinho also credited Mauricio Pochettino’s side, before looking ahead to the Red Devils’ trip to Crystal Palace next up.