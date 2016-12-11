Mourinho reveals details of Mkhitaryan injury
Jose Mourinho praised his Manchester United side for their ‘important team win’ over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute, bagging his first Premier League goal in the process.
Spurs had opportunities to score and applied plenty of late pressure, but that does not worry the United boss.
“And we don’t score, then we are always in risk because teams are good with good players and managers they try to change the game and have ammunition on the bench to that. Our heart was in our hands but the players gave us everything.”
A sigh of relief
“Maximum a couple of weeks. It doesn’t look like something that is very dangerous or difficult.
“He brings everything I want an attacker to play. Maybe one week out and it is better to be fresh for Boxing Day.”
Mourinho also credited Mauricio Pochettino’s side, before looking ahead to the Red Devils’ trip to Crystal Palace next up.
“Now we go to Crystal Palace and West Brom and we are happy with the evolution of the team and the players believe.”