Mourinho reveals number of job offers received and when return will be

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wants to be in a new job for the start of preseason, having been axed by Manchester United earlier this season.

The Portuguese coach left United in December after a number of poor results and rumours that he had lost the dressing room.

Mourinho has since been linked with a number of high-profile jobs with Real Madrid reportedly interested in taking him back to the Santiago Bernabeu before appointing Zinedine Zidane.

“It does not matter where I’m going, to a place where I can still win, it’s been two and a half months since I’ve been without training and I’m already preparing for the next challenge,” Mourinho told beIN Sports in France.

“I’m not on vacation or bored, or as if I did not have anything [to do]. I am preparing myself.

“When you work in football daily with six press conferences a week, three games, video sessions, match analysis, everyday problems – We do not have time to take care of ourselves. These months [I have had time] to do it and I will come back even better prepared.”

On when he is likely to take another position, Mourinho added: “The coach position is very special I like the daily work, competing in several competitions, playing games.

“I want to train a club, I want to find a place for this summer, in June for the preseason. I know exactly what I do not want, that’s why I’ve already rejected three or four offers.

“And I know what I want, not the name of the club, but the work style, workload. I know what I want and that’s what I hope for.”

