Mourinho reveals reasoning behind benching Pogba for Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed his reasoning behind leaving Paul Pogba out of the starting XI again.

Paul Pogba was dropped to the bench as Jose Mourinho made 10 alterations for Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku was the only player to retain his place after Wednesday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Valencia in the Champions League.

United’s defence was disrupted before kick-off as Chris Smalling picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Eric Bailly came into the starting line-up at Anfield, where Phil Jones filled the gap on Jose Mourinho’s bench.

“I have made many decisions to start with 11 players and leave other on the bench,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“I always try to achieve what’s best for the team. With Herrera, Matic and Lingard [in midfield] we lose some qualities but we gain aggression and simplicity – that’s what we need to play against a fast team like Liverpool.”