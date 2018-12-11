Mourinho reveals reasons behind meeting with £75m man Lukaku

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he met with Romelu Lukaku because the Manchester United striker showed a genuine desire to improve.

Despite scoring six Premier League goals from 15 games, Lukaku has been criticised this season for his work rate and goalscoring output. The Belgian forward endured a 12-game goalless run at club level between September and late November, and he recently admitted he had been in conversation with Mourinho about what the coach expected from him.

Mourinho confirmed that he had spoken to Lukaku, but played down the significance of the meeting.

He said: “Romelu told you but I didn’t tell you. I don’t tell you when I have or don’t have meetings with my players.

“He told you exactly the truth and I’m fine with that, that was his decision and not me coming to you.

“Romelu isn’t the only player I have meetings with. I have meetings when I think I can have a positive impact on the players and I think they are open to it. I do it when players give me the sign they really want to improve.”

Lukaku’s dip in form meant he only started four out of the eight games between the return from the last international break and United’s win 4-1 over Fulham on Saturday. However, the 25-year-old did score in that outing, and will be hoping to find the back of the net again when United travel to Valencia on Wednesday night.

