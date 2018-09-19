Mourinho reveals that Swiss surface will rule Man Utd defender out

Jose Mourinho has revealed that the plastic pitch in Switzerland will prevent one Manchester United player from making a return.

Group-stage debutants Young Boys could have an advantage as the Red Devils return to continental action on Wednesday evening thanks to the Stade de Suisse surface.

United players kicked and jumped on the pitch before training on the eve of the game, with coach Michael Carrick instructing them to “get a feel for the pitch” with balls once the warm-up was completed.

Paul Pogba seemed to suggest the plastic pitch was like a return to the kind of areas he played on growing up as United prepared for the match without Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Valencia.

The latter’s absence could see Mourinho hand highly-rated full-back Diogo Dalot his debut. He has been laid low with a knee complaint since his summer arrival from Porto.

“He has a chance to play,” Mourinho said.

“Of course he has. We decided not to bring Antonio Valencia because his knee is not a knee that needs an artificial pitch at all, so we brought Luke Shaw back to the squad and to the team.

“I told Luke Shaw already that he is playing tomorrow and apart from him we have Diogo, Ashley Young and (Matteo) Darmian ready to play.”

