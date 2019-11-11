Mourinho reveals the one major doubt he still has about Chelsea

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea revolution has drawn widespread praise from Jose Mourinho – but the former Blues manager admits he still has one major question mark about his old side.

The Blues earned a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to claim a sixth successive victory and move up to third in the table; the fact that they achieved it with the youngest-ever side in their Premier League history was very much savoured by Mason Mount.

But while Chelsea’s recent results have elevated them above Manchester City and crucially nine points ahead of fifth-placed Sheffield United in the hunt for a Champions League spot, Mourinho still has a small seed of doubt over one aspect in particular.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “In the first weekend I was worried and I’m still worried with the big matches. I think fantastic work. The kids coming into the team are fitting amazingly well with the top class players like Willian and Kante.

“I think really, really great work by Frank. But, they lost twice against United, they lost against Liverpool at home. They conceded four goals against Ajax and I’m very, very curious to see Chelsea in the next match at the Etihad.

“I’m curious to see if they found that great empathy between the good football they play and the pragmatism that the top teams must have to play against top teams.

“When they find that I think they have a great team for the future. I don’t believe in them to finish top two, but I believe very seriously for them to finish top four.”

