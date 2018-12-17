Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes his side can still finish in the top four despite another poor display at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool returned to the top of the table, one point ahead of City, with a 3-1 win over United, who are already 19 points off the pace and 11 behind the top four.

There was no doubting whose ambition was greater at Anfield, where the hosts had 33 shots to their opponents’ five, in a game where Mourinho sent on Marouane Fellaini at half-time with the score at 1-1 and Klopp responded by introducing Xherdan Shaqiri with 20 minutes to go

Mourinho’s hopes of making the top four already look remote as they are so far off the pace of even Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League place.

But asked if he was confident of making up that margin, Mourinho said: “Yes, I think (we can).

“What gives me that belief? It gives me the belief that we are going to make much more points in the second part of the season than we did in the first part.

“I know that we lost some other matches, but we played away at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City away – probably the three best teams apart from Tottenham.

“But we play with them away. I think we have more possibility to do more points in the second part of the season than the first part.”

To make up that ground his side will have to show more ambition than they did at Anfield, where they were lucky to be level at half-time after Sadio Mane’s brilliant opener was cancelled out after a howler by goalkeeper Alisson Becker saw Jesse Lingard score from close range.

However, a bold approach paid off the for the hosts, with Shaqiri making a massive impact coming off the bench.