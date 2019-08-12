Mourinho reveals why Maguire will bring out best in Man Utd ace

Jose Mourinho hailed Harry Maguire after Manchester United’s £80m new boy enjoyed a dream debut in their 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Three-time Premier League winner Mourinho made his first appearance as part of the Sky Sports punditry team while Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender, marked his first outing for the Red Devils with a man-of-the-match performance at the heart of their defence.

“He fully deserved the award, he was solid like a rock,” declared Mourinho.

Maguire made more interceptions, tackles and blocks than any other player on the pitch and Mourinho believes his presence could be a regular game-changer for his team-mates – particularly centre-back partner Victor Lindelof.

“You can be very dangerous in attack but if you feel that a mistake is around the corner it takes your confidence away and you don’t play as well. When you feel there is something that allows you to play you are much more confident.

“As I always said Lindelof can be a very good player. With Maguire it can be a very good partnership.”

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James were all on the scoresheet as United enjoyed a superb opening-weekend victory over a defensively poor Chelsea side.

“It is an amazing result,” added Mourinho. “I must stick to my opinion: they will not be champions. But they can have a good season.”

