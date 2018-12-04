Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a firm riposte to reports that he tore into Paul Pogba in the wake of their 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Mourinho’s relationship with Pogba has come back under the spotlight again in the wake of the eventful draw at St Mary’s, which left United down in seventh place and Mourinho facing more questions on the club’s prospects for the season.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, the Portuguese called Pogba “a virus” and accused him of showing a lack of “respect” to his teammates and the fans.

The Daily Record quoted the United boss as telling the Frenchman: “You don’t play. You don’t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good, honest people around you.”

And details of a new row between the pair appeared to have deepened on Tuesday as Pogba’s apparent response to the United boss made the papers.

However, when questioned about that on Tuesday, Mourinho said: “I don’t play the game of the suggestions.”

He continued: “One thing is an interview I gave to Brazilian television, that you can go there and see what I told. Another thing is to be quoted, quoted by who, how?” he asked, in direct response to Castles’ report. “I don’t speak about that. I don’t play that game.”