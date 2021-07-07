New Roma boss Jose Mourinho has added the scout who found Harry Maguire for Leicester to his ranks, as one of five new additions.

Mourinho has made the move to Serie A after getting the sack from Tottenham in April. While he has taken a new path following roles at Manchester United and Chelsea, he will be hoping to build a platform for success in Rome. Before he can mount a rebuild, though, he has reportedly decided to beef up his scouting department.

Indeed, Corrierre dello Sport has revealed that Jose Fontes is one of five new additions to Mourinho’s ranks.

Mourinho’s fellow Portuguese made his name at the King Power Stadium, to where he helped bring Maguire. The England international impressed with the Foxes, subsequently becoming an £80million United signing.

However, he also found current Foxes stars Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu. Furthermore, the Italian report credits the scout with discovering James Maddison and Ricardo Periera.

The quartet have proved crucial in firing Brendan Rodgers’ side to two successive fifth-placed Premier League finishes.

Fontes confirmed his departure and consequent move to Roma on Twitter. He said: “I have decided to leave Leicester City FC after 5 unforgettable years.

“The journey has been truly memorable. I wish the club and all foxes fans continued success for the future.”

The report from Corrierre dello Sport adds that Mourinho has signed AC Milan scout Enrico Paresce, ex-Juventus and Inter chief Mauro Leo and former Bayer Leverkusen analyst Javier Weimar.

Finally, former Roma player and pundit Alessio Scarchilli has signed up to work alongside Mourinho.

Mourinho faces key Roma task

Mourinho’s task will be to get Roma – who finished seventh in Serie A last season – back up the table.

While they have enjoyed recent runs to the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals, they have not finished above third in the league since 2015/16.

Mourinho’s job is similar, in that sense, to his Tottenham successor Nuno‘s. Spurs finished seventh in the Premier League last term and last came closest to the title in 2016/17.