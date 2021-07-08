New Roma boss Jose Mourinho used his first press conference to take aim at his treatment while at Manchester United and Tottenham.

After almost eight years and three spells in England, the Portuguese has returned to manage across Europe. The job in the Italian capital marks a change of approach from Mourinho; Roma may have come close to silverware in recent seasons, but they do not offer the same pressure as United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Mourinho arrived in England in 2004 and took the Premier League by storm. Indeed, he won Chelsea‘s first two titles, before adding their fourth in 2015.

However, his sacking from Stamford Bridge in 2015 marked a change in rhetoric over his management. While he won the League Cup and the Europa League at Man Utd, his lack of adaptation to the changing game saw him criticised.

That theme continued at Spurs, where he endured his shortest spell in the dugout since breaking through with Porto in 2004.

Speaking in his official unveiling as Roma boss, though, Mourinho took aim at his critics.

“I’m a victim for what I’ve done in the past,” he said (via the Daily Mirror).

“I won three trophies at Manchester United and that was seen as a disaster.

“I reached a cup Final which I was not allowed to play at Tottenham, and that was seen as a disaster.

“What’s a disaster for me is considered as a great success for others.”

Mourinho also famously claimed that United finishing second behind 100-point Manchester City – with 81 points – was one of his greatest ever achievements.

However, moving Roma back up the Serie A table will be his priority task.

They have reached the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals in recent seasons. Still, they have not finished above third in the league since 2015/16.

Mourinho makes Roma rallying cry

“We must never forget our past, but we must build the future, a sustainable situation over the years but with great passion,” he said. “Now it’s time to work, even with my men.

“The first steps to change mentality? I need to know the group. There are non-negotiable principles, the way to work is simple.

“It is something that concerns all of us at the club, not just the players.

“The next is always the most important challenge of my career. So now it’s Roma. If Serie A is not seen abroad as a big league, it is our fault and we need to do something more.”

After Mourinho’s departure from Tottenham, Spurs have turned to ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in their own bid to climb back up the table.