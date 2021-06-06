Mourinho targeting reunion with Man Utd star free from nightmare

Jose Mourinho is willing to offer a recent Man Utd release a fresh start despite his final season at Old Trafford being one to forget.

A key battle in the Man Utd squad over the last 12 months has been between the sticks. Dean Henderson returned from a flawless loan spell with Sheffield Utd to challenge David de Gea last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave ample opportunity to each player, but Henderson’s return all but signalled the end for Sergio Romero.

The Argentine, 34, was pushed down the pecking order as a result. At one stage, he even fell behind veteran Lee Grant.

Romero did not play a single match in the most recent season despite always being a dependable performer when called upon since his 2015 arrival.

The goalkeeper was named on the club’s recent releases list. That came as no surprise in the wake of the latest news from The Mirror.

They report that Romero has spent the last six months back in Buenos Aires after ‘being told by Solskjaer that he was surplus to requirements.’

Romero is on the hunt for a new place to call home, and per the report, could be in line for a Mourinho reunion.

The Portuguese wasted little time in finding his next job following the end of his Tottenham stay by taking charge at Roma.

The Italian outfit are searching for a new stopper to challenge Pau Lopez for the number one position after agreeing to let the experienced Antonio Mirante walk upon expiry of his contract.

Accordingly, Mourinho has weighed up his options and wishes to bring Romero to Serie A.

Such a move may not be straight forward, however. Interest from Romero’s native country has emerged from Boca Juniors and Racing Cub, per the report.

Nevertheless, the player is described as ‘tempted’ by the idea.

Selfless Rashford decision leaves Man Utd sweating

Meanwhile, Manchester United have backed Marcus Rashford’s decision to play through the pain barrier for England at the EUROs, but face a race against time to have him fit for the start of next season.

That’s because the forward is planning to undergo surgery once England’s involvement is over, according to the Mirror. Depending on how England fare, that could leave him with very little time to be fit for the new Premier League season.

The earliest England could see their EUROs finish is the 22nd June, the date of their final group stage fixture against Czech Republic. However, they are expected to make it to the knockout stages and will be hoping to progress to the latter rounds.

Should they make it to the final, that would take them all the way to 11th July. That would be great news for the national side. However, it would see Rashford left with just 34 days to be ready for the opening weekend of the Premier League. Action for the 2021/22 season will kick-off on Saturday 14th August.

That would make it extremely difficult for him to be ready. To undergo surgery, rehabilitation and then complete a pre-season programme in that time would be unlikely.

