Mourinho: Rooney ‘can’t afford’ to perform badly for Man Utd
Jose Mourinho wants to protect Wayne Rooney after suggesting the Manchester United captain “can’t afford” to perform badly.
Rooney was dropped from United’s starting XI for the 4-1 victory over Leicester City after a terrible start to the season.
The 30-year-old was expected to return to the side for the Europa League clash with Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk, but may miss out with a fitness concern.
“I was completely convinced of playing him tomorrow” Mourinho said.
“I’m not sure if I do that because with the situation that you create to him I think he really can’t afford to have a performance that is not really good and I am here to protect him and have to analyse the best thing for him.
“If he is not totally ready for it, I will discuss that with the medical staff.”