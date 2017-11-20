Mourinho running out of patience with struggling Man Utd star

The future of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been thrown into doubt, with Manchester United said to be concerned with the player’s form and fitness.

The Armenian playmaker only arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund 16 months ago, when he penned a four-year deal for a reported fee of around £30million.

However, the 29-year-old has been plagued by injury issues since he signed and has only made 35 Premier League appearances for the club to date.

Mkhitaryan had featured more prominently while Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini were both on the sidelines but was dropped and didn’t even win a place on the bench in the 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho cited ‘tactical reasons’ for Mkhitaryan’s omission but The Sun claims that the United boss has major reservations over whether the midfielder can cope with the physical nature of English football.

The report claims that one source said Mkhitaryan is ‘battling to save his career’ and that Mourinho is considering resting the player so he is fully fit for the busy festive period.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.