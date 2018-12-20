Mourinho sacking sees €80m Atletico star willing to make Man Utd move

Manchester United are ready to open talks over the signing of an Atletico Madrid defender, according to the latest reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as Jose Mourinho’s interim replacement on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Red Devils sacked the Portuguese tactician, following Sunday’s 3-1 loss at table-topping bitter rivals Liverpool.

Reports have suggested that the Norwegian will be given a £50million January budget as the Red Devils look to begin overhauling their squad.

According to Spanish outlet OK Diario though, United are ready to splash the cash and put the wheels in motion to sign a star defender in the upcoming transfer window.

A report from Marca on Wednesday suggested that Bayern are set to trigger the €80m clause in Lucas Hernandez’s contract on January 1.

Atletico poured cold water on the rumour in an official statement: “Following the story published by the Marca newspaper on an alleged deal between Bayern Munich and our player Lucas Hernandez, according to which the German club is to trigger the Frenchman’s buyout clause in the January window, Atlético de Madrid wishes to state that, in conversation with our club, Lucas Hernandez has denied any deal with Bayern Munich and also any intention to exit our club.

“Additionally, the excellent relationship between Atlético de Madrid and the German club has led Bayern Munich to deny said operation during a conversation between officials of both clubs.”

However, Ok Diario are claiming that United are ready to trigger that clause, given their desperate need to reinforce their back line.

A frustrating summer saw the Old Trafford club miss out on a number of targets, including Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Jerome Boateng and Diego Godin.

The report claims that Hernandez rejected the chance to move to United and work under Mourinho in the summer, but has now agreed to discuss terms in the New Year if his clause is activated.