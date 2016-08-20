Mourinho sad to see Memphis and co in Man Utd stands

Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Friday night was ‘tinged with regret’ for manager Jose Mourinho.

United cruised to a comfortable victory against difficult opponents in their first home match of the Premier League season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice.

Zlatan’s display certainly caught our eye, while the return of Paul Pogba and home debuts of Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were also assessed in this feature.

Many players did not even make Mourinho’s matchday squad, with Memphis Depay, Michael Carrick, Phil Jones and Timothy Fosu-Mensah among those who watched as a spectator only at Old Trafford.

The manager admits that he cannot wait for September and for games to become more frequent so that he can utilise his squad.

“I have so many good players,” Mourinho said. “I arrive in the dressing room after the match and I was happy but then I become sad, because I arrive there and all the other guys are there in their nice Paul Smith suit but not a tracksuit, not even playing, not even being on the bench.

“So when I look to Memphis, Carrick, Jones, all these guys I don’t select. I am desperate for September. Because September we have Capital One Cup, we have Europa League, we have seven matches in September and they all play and then I am happy.

“That’s what I’m saying, I need September because the relation can be good, the players can be good professionals, they can feel I trust all of them, but when a player doesn’t play one, two, three games, the frustration comes and it is difficult to play well,” he explained. “And when they start not training well is I have a reason for not selecting them and they go down the hill.

“I need September because all these guys need to play, they deserve to play. So Darmian, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jones, okay Smalling today he was already with us, Marcos Rojo, Romero, then Herrera, Carrick, Schneiderlin, Ashley Young, Memphis Depay, Marcus Rashford.

“We have a big squad and a top quality squad so I need September urgently.”