Mourinho sanctions move for centre-back tracked by Tottenham since 2017

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to make a move for experienced Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

According to German publication BILD (as cited by football.london), Spurs want the Germany international to bolster their centre-back options.

The 32-year-old began his career at Hertha Berlin before joining Hamburger SV in 2007 and then heading to Manchester City in 2010.

But Boateng only lasted one season in England before heading back to Germany with Bayern in 2011.

Since joining the German giants, the veteran defender has won multiple Bundesliga titles and the Champions League last season.

However, his future at the club is unclear, with Boateng in the final year of his contract.

The imposing centre-back is free to speak to clubs outside of Germany from January, and it is claimed that Spurs are very keen on a deal.

Indeed, Tutto Mercato Web claims that the north London outfit have been tracking the player since 2017.

Tottenham did add highly-rated Swansea defender Joe Rodon over the summer. But they missed out on top target Milan Skriniar and are still in the market for a more experienced star.

Former record signing Davinson Sanchez has had his struggles this season. Indeed, Mourinho has often used Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld as a pair at the heart of the defence.

Boateng would bring plenty of experience with him, but he has not been at his best in recent seasons. His arrival could also prevent young prospect Rodon from getting any first-team opportunities.

Spurs transfer chief Daniel Levy is also not keen on signing veteran players with no sell-on possibility.

To that end, it would appear unlikely that Tottenham will make a move for Boateng and will more likely focus on Rodon’s development instead.

Bargain Bale deal on the cards

Tottenham could have the chance to re-sign Gareth Bale permanently for just €15m, according to a report.

Bale seems to have rediscovered his love for football since returning to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid. He had come under a lot of pressure during the last few years in Spain, and was criticised for his apparent preference for playing golf rather than playing for Madrid.

Therefore, as his role in the team became less significant, the La Liga champions were happy to let him leave in the summer. However, the financial aspects of any deal for the former most expensive player in the world meant it had to be a loan.

His former club Tottenham took advantage and brought him back to the Premier League in a double deal that also saw them sign Sergio Reguilon – who has noticed an instant improvement in Bale’s mood.

“He seems different to me,” Reguilon told Cadena Ser recently. “The language is everything for him.

“He speaks Spanish well, it’s not bad, a bit like me in English. But communication, the habits, mean he’s happier in England. I have no idea if he’ll return (to Madrid).” Read more…