Mourinho says Fellaini’s mindset has changed with turning tide

Jose Mourinho believes Marouane Fellaini is now getting the credit he deserves at Manchester United and says the midfielder is appreciating his new-found status.

The imposing midfielder hammered home a shot in stoppage time on Tuesday to fire Manchester United into the Champions League last 16 after they beat Young Boys 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Mourinho then let his pent-up anger out on some water bottle holders after a dreadful United rode their luck to progress in the competition.

And at Friday’s Carrington news conference the Portuguese boss spoke about the job the Belgium international does at Old Trafford and thinks he is now starting to be appreciated by the fans.

“I think now he’s getting [the credit], I think until I came probably no but I think now everyone gives him what he deserves,” said Mourinho.

“Everybody knows Marouane is not Maradona but everyone knows what Marouane is and what he can give.

“In this moment, especially this season and also last season he did many times what strikers couldn’t do which is score goals in important moments.

“I know him very well and I know the positions he can play, the jobs he can do, this season you saw him as a third central defender against Burnley and you saw him as a striker and as a number eight, which is basically the position where Marouane has more balance and know how but he’s very important in both boxes, in the first third and in the last third.

“Now people knows what Marouane is and he also feels that good feeling.”

Fellaini has performed a shock U-turn in June and decided to sign a new two-year contract at Manchester United after numerous reports claimed he was leaving on a free transfer.

He was said to be unhappy with his standing at the club, but he was eventually won round by Mourinho, who values the 31-year-old greatly.

United travel to Southampton tomorrow, currently in seventh place and Mourinho is desperate to make headway on the top four.

“We need points We want to improve our position in the table, we want to close the gap to the top four, we want to be smelling these positions, if not there behind, then just smelling for the second part of the season,” added Mourinho.

“But everybody for different reasons need points, so it’s not like we go to Southampton and they don’t nee points. It’s not just one team for high level of motivation.

“So we’re going to have a very difficult match against a team that I know are not going to have any problems, the team, the squad is good, the club has bee very well organised for many many years, so they are not going to stay in that part of a table for a long time, so a difficult match for us.”