Mourinho scouts Liverpool-linked star as Man Utd plot £30m swoop

Jose Mourinho personally scouted RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg during Sweden’s 1-0 win over Italy on Friday, according to reports.

The Manchester United boss is reportedly looking to break with tradition and splash the cash this January as he bids to reinforce his squad ahead of a possible push for glory in the second half of the season.

United are not normally renown for doing any business in January, but Mourinho’s attendance in the crowd for Sweden’s World Cup play-off at the Friends Arena against Italy has sparked suggestions that the club, this time, are ready to spend.

Mourinho was spotted alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the match, and the Daily Mail claims he was there to scout Forsberg.

The Sweden international was one of RB Leipzig’s star performers last season as he helped the club finish second in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old also ended the campaign with 19 assists – more than any other player in the German top flight – and is currently rated in the £30million bracket.

And with the Swede usually operating on the left side of Leipzig’s midfield, Mourinho has admitted that that is an area of his side he is still looking to strengthen.

With both Juventus and Liverpool linked with the player, Leipzig are unlikely to entertain any bids for the midfielder.

However, his agent has done little to dissuade transfer interest in his client, saying earlier this year: “I can’t confirm any names. But after the great season, big clubs have reached out to me,” Hasan Cetinkaya told Bild.

“RB are on a good way to become a big club, which plays in Champions League. In spite of that I can’t promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter.”

