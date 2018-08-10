Mourinho sends strong message by giving Pogba Man Utd armband

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has sent a strong message by naming Paul Pogba as captain for the season opener at Old Trafford.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier on Friday that Barcelona are still confident of landing Pogba before the end of the month, with reports suggesting that agent Mino Raiola is trying to engineer a move for the World Cup winner.

Mourinho however moved to quash rumours of a poor relationship between himself and Pogba – as well as his other United players – in his pre-Leicester conference.

“When you repeat 1,000 times that my relationship with my players is not good, it’s a lie – and repeated 1,000 times it is still a lie.

“I like my players and my group. I enjoyed last season, the fight to finish where we finished and to manage the best position this club has had in five years. I’m going to enjoy this season.”

Now, the Portuguese has sent the ultimate statement by trusting Pogba with the armband for United’s opening game of the season at Old Trafford.

Recent United target Harry Maguire lined up in defence for visitors Leicester, who had England striker Jamie Vardy on the bench as James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira made their debuts.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.