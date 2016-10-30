Mourinho set to face second FA charge in a week

Jose Mourinho could face a second Football Association charge in less than a week after he was sent to the stands against Burnley on Saturday.

The Manchester United boss has until 6pm on Monday to respond to a misconduct charge related to comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor prior to his side’s match at Liverpool earlier this month.

And the FA is awaiting the referee’s report after Mark Clattenburg apparently sent the Portuguese to the stands at half-time of the goalless draw against the Clarets at Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho had been furious when Clattenburg turned down Matteo Darmian’s penalty appeal for a Jon Flanagan challenge just prior to the half-time whistle and his protestations may have accounted for his subsequent removal from the bench.

Mourinho was not in the dugout or on the touchline after the interval and, having taken a seat in the front row alongside supporters, he eventually relocated to the directors’ box.

Mourinho left Rui Faria to address the media, with his assistant offering a sarcastic riposte on the decision to send off Ander Herrera.

Herrera picked up a second yellow card for a challenge on midfielder Dean Marney in the second period, which seemed to be a result of a slip rather than indicative of any malice. Faria’s view was laced with sarcasm.

“About that, I just want to say, fantastic work from the referee,” he said after Saturday’s match.

Faria was also asked about Mourinho watching the second half from the stands and passing notes to assistants to take to the bench.

“To be fair I don’t know and I don’t think it’s very important,” Faria added.

“What is important is what the referee will write in his report. Apart from that, I can’t give you more details. It happened with them.”