Mourinho set to tie key Man Utd quartet down to new deals

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reward for of his stars over the coming weeks with new deals, a report claims.

According to a report in The Sun, Mourinho is eager to act quickly and tie down important players who will see their deals expire next year.

As a result, quartet Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones are all in line for new deals before Christmas, the report states.

An Old Trafford source told The Sun: “You’ll be seeing a huge raft of renewals over the coming weeks before the festive period.

“It is sort of a positive PR roll out, to keep everyone happy from the playing staff to the fans.

“There are at least four and possibly more all getting rises and extensions on Jose’s say so.”

Mata, Herrera and Fellaini all have contracts which run out in the summer, with the trio having been in discussions “for weeks” over improved terms, while Phil Jones will be rewarded for somewhat of a resurgence at Old Trafford.