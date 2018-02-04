Mourinho sets date for Fellaini’s likely Man Utd comeback

Jose Mourinho has refused to accept Marouane Fellaini’s season is over and believes the Belgium will return to action before the end of the season.

The former Everton man is out of contract in the summer and having yet to agree terms on a new deal, some reckon he may have played for United for the final time.

The midfielder made headlines in midweek when he was withdrawn just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in Wednesday’s defeat against Tottenham, but Mourinho believes the player could yet play a part this season after he underwent surgery on his knee.

“He had surgery on Saturday,” Mourinho said. “It is not the end of the season, not at all.

“It is a small intervention in his external meniscus and I want to believe by the end of March he can be back.”

