Mourinho sets modest CL target; suggests 4 potential winners

Jose Mourinho has played down Manchester United’s chances of winning the Champions League ahead of their long-awaited return to the competition.

Having last season missed out for just the second time in 22 years, a return to European football’s top table was secured by winning May’s Europa League final against Ajax.

Mourinho believes the Champions League is the “natural habitat” of the three-time European champions, who kick-off Group A against Basle at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

It will be United’s first match in the competition for 644 days and appears a great opportunity to hit the ground running, although the Portuguese knows quite a challenge lies in wait in this competition.

“I think motivation is very important and of course motivation is very high,” United boss Mourinho said.

“I think in the Champions League there are four or five teams with an incredible level of quality, of experience, of know-how and that’s what makes the difference.

“Apart from that, there are many teams in the Champions League that are very similar to teams in the Europa League.

“In fact, Feyenoord and Anderlecht, who we played them last year in the Europa League, were champions in their countries and now they are playing in the Champions League, so there are many teams with similar qualities.

“We have to try to qualify, we have to try to go to the last-16 and enjoy that special knockout phase with the best teams in Europe.”

While Mourinho would not name the four sides he believes are the teams to beat, it does not take a genius to see Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus at the top of the UEFA seedings.

Their impressive start to the Premier League has only furthered that belief, with Mourinho speaking of the confidence coursing through his squad ahead of Tuesday’s Group A opener.