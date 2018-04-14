Real star is Mourinho’s dream target as Juventus links fades

Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on a Real Madrid star after ending his interest in Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

The Red Devils chief has a number of targets in mind as he looks to replace the retiring Michael Carrick, while doubts continue to surround the futures Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is said to be at the top of Mourinho’s wanted list, with reports on Friday suggesting that United had beaten rivals Man City to the £100m Germany international.

However, there were still some suggestions that the Portuguese tactician could make a move for Matuidi too.

Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici seem to have poured cold water on those rumours though after stating that the influential France star in unsellable.

The reigning Serie A champions are said to want to pair Matuidi with Liverpool’s Emre Can in their midfield engine room as they continue to chase the soon to be free agent.

