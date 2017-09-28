Mourinho shares glory after discussing Lukaku’s ‘amazing’ stats

Jose Mourinho has hailed Romelu Lukaku’s start to life in a Manchester United shirt – but believes his “amazing numbers” are all down to the quality of his teammates.

The Belgium international arrived from Everton in the summer with a £75million price tag but has done plenty to quickly justify that sum as he clinically exposed an ageing defence at the VEB Arena, scoring twice as United swept aside CSKA Moscow 4-1 in the Champions League.

Lukaku took his tally to 10 goals in nine appearances – the great Sir Bobby Charlton managed ‘only’ nine in his first nine – as he scored in his eighth successive European game with a double in the first half either side of an Anthony Martial penalty with Henrikh Mkhitaryan adding a fourth just after the interval.

Mourinho can at least rely on Lukaku, who is on such a hot scoring streak.

“They are amazing numbers for Romelu. He is humble and wants to learn and improve all the time,” he said.

“I think ambition is there and I trust he can keep performing for us.

“It is a great achievement but it is only possible with a good team. Without a good team it is not possible and the team is playing well.”

Lukaku also became the first United player to score in his opening two Champions League matches as the Red Devils established an early three-point lead at the top of Group A and Mourinho thinks they have almost got the job done.

Mourinho continued on BT Sport: “We started so strong, we surprised them with our attitude. They didn’t look as good as they are, because of us.

“Lukaku has a great record, we know he is a very good player who can score lots of goals. He is surrounded by quality players. I have to admit that he is scoring really important games nearly every game. We are in a good position with four matches to play.

“We are almost there. There was not so much PlayStation football tonight, just a little bit of relaxation. That is normal.”