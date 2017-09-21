Mourinho singles out duo; hails Man Utd’s selection headache

Jose Mourinho believes he has never had fiercer competition for places than he does at Manchester United right now, after picking out two players for being in the form of their life.

United eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a 4-1 success against Burton – with the likes of Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick getting some rare minutes in the centre of the park.

Mourinho’s men have made a brilliant start to the season, having won six of their seven matches so far, and the United manager insists competition for places is keeping his players sharp.

“[Nemanja] Matic and [Marouane] Fellaini are in the best form that I have ever seen them,” he said.

“I never saw Matic playing so well. I never saw Fellaini playing so well.

“Carrick is in a team with these two guys, playing absolutely phenomenal.

“For Carrick and for Ander, it’s just patience because their time will arrive.

“They are going to be important players for us, for sure.

“That’s the team, that’s the squad.”